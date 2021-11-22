East Peoria car wash staff dress up ahead of the holiday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local car wash is having some holiday fun ahead of Thanksgiving.

Employees at Splish Splash Car Wash in East Peoria dressed up as the holiday bird on Monday.

They got the idea from a customer after Halloween, so the owner went out and bought costumes for his employees to wear leading into Thanksgiving.

Employees trotting out as turkeys to tackle dirty cars and trucks.

Tomorrow, employees will switch out the feathers and beaks and get dressed up as pilgrims.

They also plan on wearing Santa and elf costumes before Christmas