Staff at Metamora IGA host 5th annual Redbird Lemonade Stand to benefit pediatric cancer research

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff at the IGA grocery store in Metamora set up a lemonade stand Sunday in support of pediatric cancer awareness.

It’s a movement started by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, encouraging the fundraisers every June.

Employee Sean Robinson hosted the 5th annual Redbird Lemonade Stand, offering free burgers, lemon cookies, and of course, lemonade, with a donation.

The money goes to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, started by Alex Scott, who died when she was 8-years-old, but raised more than $1 million during her life.

Robinson said he started a stand to help kids like her fight cancer.

“I was inspired because, she was suffering this herself, and all she cared about was helping others, and I think that’s a great inspirational story,” said Robinson.

He said as long as he is working at IGA, he will continue to host a lemonade stand every year.