Staff at Peoria Riverfront Museum excited to open their doors Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will hold a press conference Friday morning to preview new exhibits ahead of their re-opening Saturday.

The museum will be open after almost a year of being closed due to COVID-19.

The museum’s CEO, John Morris, said that he and the staff are more than excited to finally open back up.

“It’s such a great thing now; this is the first time the museum will be really celebrating the overview of its entire permanent collection since moving into this new facility,” said Bill Heidrich, guest curator. “And, I believe as you can see, the collection looks spectacular.”

The headline exhibit is “From Bronzeville to Harlem: An American Story” by Peoria-based artist Preston Jackson. He will also speak at the press conference.

“I hope that people who have been starved over these last several months will eagerly embrace coming down and enjoying. It’s a real feast for the eyes and the mind,” said Heidrich.

Other exhibits include “Community: African American Experience During Migration” and “101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection.”

“And I’ve helped them with some of the selection of objects that are included in this show,” said Heidrich. “I’ve had the very good fortune of being familiar– very familiar– with the collection since I was in grade school and would visit the museum on field trips. Lots of fun, great memories.”