Staff put out fire at Oak Woods Apartments Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quick-thinking staff were able to put out a fire that started near oxygen tubing and a humidifier in the Oak Woods Apartments, Tuesday, April 27.

Peoria Firefighters were called to the scene in the 700 block of West Joan Court, off North Sheridan Road, at approximately 9:05 a.m.

The Oakwood Apartments are indicated in red

Prior to their arrival, the staff activated the fire alarm system and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw the building being evacuated. The resident was removed from their apartment, and transported to the hospital by AMT.

There is no report of the patient’s condition at the time of this report.

Firefighters checked the apartment for and extinguished any remaining hot spots before leaving.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental and estimated damage is $2,000.