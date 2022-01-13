Staffing shortages cause UnityPoint to reduce walk-in clinic hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health is reducing hours at its walk-in clinics due to limited resources.

UnityPoint walk-in clinics in Washington and Barring Trace closed early on Thursday.

Jay Collier, vice president of clinical operations at UnityPoint, said they had to reduce hours because of staffing shortages. He said many healthcare workers are catching COVID-19 and cannot come to work.

“Unfortunately we have had to curtail those hours here and there because we just haven’t had the staff and or the providers to staff them,” he explained.

Collier believes the worst is over, but it will be a while before they are back to normal hours.

“I think going forward, you know we think we may have a few hours here and there. We are getting a lot of our formerly sick employees back to work, we’re really happy to get them back there and get the hours more stabilized,” he said.

UnityPoint has seven walk-in clinics throughout the region.

UnityPoint Clinic – Express (Peoria)

UnityPoint Clinic – Express (Morton)

UnityPoint Clinic – Express (Washington)

UnityPoint Clinic First Care – Barring Trace

UnityPoint Health First Care – Pekin East

UnityPoint Clinic First Care – East Peoria

UnityPoint Clinic First Care – Peoria Heights

Walk-in clinics in Washington and Morton were closed all day Tuesday, while four clinics closed early on Wednesday.