NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Stagehands are usually in the background but on Friday they were in the forefront. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 193 (IATSE) hosted an informational picket outside of Braden Auditorium on Illinois State University’s campus.

The union represents stagehands from Bloomington to Peoria working behind the scenes at events. They’ve worked at Peoria’s Riverfront and Civic Center, the McLean County Fair and CEFCU Arena. Each venue has its own contract with the union, however the union has reached a standstill with ISU.

Union members claim that ISU is an unsafe place to work. Local President Craig Chladny said their not asking for anything special, they just want their safety guaranteed.

“We’re having trouble with ISU that they won’t put in black and white, safety issues that we have. It’s safety issues that have been resolved for 20 plus years. But they changed technical directors and the new guy wants to rethink everything and redo everything,” he said. “And we just want the same thing we’ve always had. We don’t want anything different. We’re not asking for more of anything. We just want the same thing we’ve always had kept the same.”

The specific safety concern pertains to how many people are harnessed during a procedure called rigging, which is hanging equipment from the ceiling.

The University denies allegations of being an unsafe workplace and says they have been in negotiations with the union since March. According to the university there were three meetings but the last one was in April. The University said they have asked the union to return to the table and that time is better spent meeting together at the bargaining table.

According to Chladny the university has not changed its position on the matter.

“They’ve been asking us to come to the negotiation table while also saying that they’ve not changed their position at all,” he said. “So, there’s no point in going back to the negotiation table if they’ve not changed their position.”

At this time the expired contract is in perpetuity.