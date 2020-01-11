Stained glass stolen from Tazewell Co. Church

PEKIN, Ill.– Police in Tazewell County are asking for help in locating stolen stained glass.

The stained glass was stolen from Town and Country Baptist Church outside Pekin. In a Facebook post, the church said the stained glass was stolen from a small-scale church that is used by children in parades.

That post also says the dimensions of the glass are roughly 2X3 feet.

If you see the stolen window or know anything about the stolen window, you are asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office or the Town and Country Baptist Church.