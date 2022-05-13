PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide, on Saturday, May 14, everybody can give back to their neighbors in need. U.S. postal workers around the country have partnered with local food banks to pick up food donations at every house they deliver mail to on Saturday.

One in 10 people in Illinois alone suffer from food insecurity according to Feeding America. This means they rely on food pantries to supplement their income. Holding food drives like Stamp Out Hunger gives thousands of people extra food during the summer months.

For the last 31 years, Stamp Out Hunger has given people all across the country the opportunity to donate food easily.

“This is the biggest food drive we have, and we’re going to have a lot of work coming ahead,” said Couri Thomas, warehouse manager for the Peoria Area Food Bank. “We had tens of thousands of donations coming through this campaign [last time], so it’s going to make a big impact.”

House, or apartment, anybody can place non-perishable food items right at their mailbox and postal workers will pick the donations up for the local food banks.

“The last time we did this was in 2019, we collected about 63,000 pounds of food. That would provide roughly, when you add all things together, about 100,000 meals,” said Manager for the Peoria Area Food Bank Wayne Cannon.

Seeing shortages in donations during the summer months, this is a time for food banks to stock up.

“You open up a door to the truck and you see about 100 pounds, 200 pounds, 400 pounds of food sitting there and it’s like, wow,” said Scott Haney, president of branch 31 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Cannon said with high costs of food and fuel, now is a better time than ever to donate. “All of us are in this together, all of us are in this together, and right now, we’re really asking people to step up.”

Postal workers placed yellow Stamp Out Hunger bags in every mailbox for people to fill with food, so anybody has the chance to donate.