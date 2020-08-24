Stand up for Hope lemonade stand raising money for South Side Christian Academy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When you go to a lemonade stand you may get a cold drink and possibly a snack, however, Benjamin Tiger said Sunday’s Stand up for Hope lemonade stand gets you something more.

“When they come to a lemonade stand not only do they get an amazing overpriced cup of lemonade,” Tiger said. “They can get a t-shirt if they’d like to and they get to be loved on. We love people.”

Tiger co-organized Sunday’s event from noon until 3 p.m. at The Yard Peoria. He said the whole day was about showing love and support to Peoria’s children.

“The kids are amazing,” Tiger said. “Whatever they need we’re here for it. Period.”

45 volunteers came out selling lemonade and t-shirts to help raise a goal of $10,000 to buy 28 Chromebook laptops for students at South Side Christian Academy. Tiger said the idea came from another organizer, Brittany Lavender, to help the south side of the city.

“She said ‘hey Ben, we got to do something for these kids’ and so I said ‘let’s do it,” Tiger said.

Lavender said if they reach their goal, any additional money will continue going to support the school.

Tiger said they raised hundreds of dollars within the first hour and he’s encouraging people to continue their efforts by donating online.

“Peoria needs your gifts, they need your talent, they need you to step up and be a neighbor to someone else,” Tiger said. “Let’s do this together, we are in this together. Come on, guys.”

