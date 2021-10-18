Standoff situation near Quest Charter Academy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The intersection of North University Street and West Mac Queen Avenue has been blocked off due to a standoff situation.

According to Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police were called to a home for a domestic incident. Roth said a woman and child left the home not long after the call came in. Investigators said the man involved is still inside the home and is refusing to come out.

Currently, AMT, multiple Peoria Police officers, as well as officers in tactical gear are on scene.

Credit: Todd Ricca

WMBD News has a crew on scene working to get more details.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.