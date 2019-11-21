Starbucks planned for Knoxville Ave by I-74, shows economic promise for district

PEORIA, Ill.– A Peoria business space currently sits lifeless right across the street from a Dunkin’ Donuts. Conveniently placed right by Knoxville Avenue and the entrance to I-74 heading downtown, the store hopes to gain high southbound traffic.

A Starbucks is planned for the old Pizza Hut located in the 1600 block of Knoxville.

“There shouldn’t be any issues since it was a Pizza Hut and now it’s going to be a Starbucks, so we don’t anticipate any issues with it,” said Tim Riggenbach. “Hopefully by early next year, we’ll be able to stop there on our way to work downtown.”

The white and red building is crying out for purpose.

District 3 City Councilman Tim Riggenbach says the area in the East Bluff is ripe for the picking when it comes to business opportunities. He’s thrilled that outside merchants are expanding well known and trusted chains, like Starbucks, to help the area prosper.

“To see something like this, from a national chain, I think is very re-enforcing to all of us, to particularly the folks in the neighborhood, to know that people from outside Peoria see value here as well,” said Riggenbach.

Riggenbach expects the Peoria Zoning Board Of Appeals to hear the plan come next week.

He also says this should restore faith for the district that outsiders see potential in the area for growth.