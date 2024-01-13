STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Stark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook is imploring residents to stay home and travel in emergencies only.

On Saturday, plows and trucks were called back for fear of driver safety.

In addition, deputies currently cannot reach all parts of the county due to roads being impassable.

If you must get out, and you get stranded please stay in your vehicle. Do not get out in the the cold, as this can make you lose your sense of direction and disoriented. It would also make it harder to find you. Stark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

