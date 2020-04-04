Stark County Health Department reports first COVID-19 case

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A male in his 50s is the first COVID-19 patient in Stark County.

“The Stark County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today (Friday) announced the first Stark County resident to test positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The case is a Male in his 50s. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information regarding this case,” read a Facebook post from the Henry and Stark County Health Departments.

“Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts,” the statement read.

“The Henry and Stark County Health Department is following all the of guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator of Henry and Stark County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.” Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and continue to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness. Everyone has a role to play in staying healthy and keeping others healthy. Remember the 3 C’s – clean, cover, contain.