PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A Stark County man must pay thousands in restitution and fees as well as serve five years in prison in connection with a guilty plea to child porn distribution, a federal judge ordered Monday.

Rodney King, 54, of Wyoming, Ill. also will spend the rest of his life, after he gets out of prison, on supervised release which is the federal version of parole. U.S. District Judge James Shadid handed down the sentence during a hearing Monday at Peoria’s federal courthouse.

The judge said King must pay $8,000 in restitution and also a $5,000 victim impact fee.

Earlier this year, King pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornopgrahy.

According to federal court records, the investigation began in March 2019 when the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a Cybertipline report to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.

That was followed up with a forensic search of a social media account that eventually led to another warrant by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office which led to King’s arrest.