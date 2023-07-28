TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Stark County State’s Attorney Caroline Borden Campion said on Friday that officers were justified when they used deadly force against a man who came at them with a machete.

Borden Campion said the actions take by members of the Henry County Special Operations Squad, which consists of officers from several different agencies, after they tried to arrest Rodney G. Williams, 66, were “legally justified, reasonable and necessary to protect the health and the safety of the officers, the community of Toulon and the citizens of Stark County.”

The determination came after an investigation, as required by law, by the Illinois State Police whenever there is an officer-involved shooting. The legal standard for justification is when an officer “reasonably believes, based upon the totality of circumstances, that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or another.”

The county’s top prosecutor said the officer and deputies were in “imminent” threat of death or great bodily harm when they opened fire on Williams, who died a short time later at an area hospital.

At about 6 a.m. Feb. 18, officers were tried to arrest Williams on the charge of aggravated assault which was filed the previous day in Stark County Circuit Court after Williams allegedly threated to “cut off the head” of his building manager, according to Borden Campion.

When the officers arrived to arrest Williams, they yelled out to him to come out with his hands up but he refused and was seen through a glass front door holding a machete. Rather than comply with officers’ orders, the prosecutor said in a three-page report on the matter, Williams ran to the back of his apartment where officers heard banging and hammering noises.

The officers cleared the rest of the apartment and then broke down the door of the back room, at which point Williams charged at a Henry County deputy.

“Williams charged wielding the machete in an up and down slashing manner, striking the deputy’s shield multiple times hand enough to damage the shield designed to sustain gunfire,” the prosecutor said.

Officers, Borden Campion wrote in her report, continued to order him to stop but the deputy began to lose his balance and Williams “grabbed the shield, pulling it down exposing the deputy’s upper torso and attempted to slash him again.”

At this point, officers opened fire, striking Williams several times. Other items including a short-handled axe, a knife and a short-handled pick were recovered at the scene.

The prosecutor said the actions of the officers was justified because Williams was “moments away” from physically slashing the deputy.