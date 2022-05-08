LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local artisans got the chance to show their work at the Spoon River Spring Forward Drive Sunday. Organizers said it’s taking an old tradition to the next level.

“We’ve taken the fall scenic drive, which happens every first two weekends in October, and we felt like it needed to bring it in the spring as well,” said Director of Marketing at Cobblestone Corner Antiques, Cameron Horn.

Cars lined Farmington Rd. outside of Cobblestone Corner Antiques in London Mills. Horn said it brings in new and old vendors.

“We’ve had a lot of vendors really grow, establish and do really well with these two shows,” said Horn.

Nancy Tieber-Wiles, co-owner of Artful Things in Central Illinois, said she’s done the fall drive for five years and once they heard about the spring drive, they jumped at the opportunity.

“People come from all across the country to come to spoon river in the fall and now that we are doing it in the spring, they are starting to catch that too, so there’s a lot of visibility,” said Tieber-Wiles.

Mark Alcorn started woodcarving as a hobby.

“It’s going to be a sea turtle riding a wave,” said Alcorn.

It’s his first year, and he said the Spoon River Drive was the first event that came to mind.

“So this year I booked for the spring and the fall,” said Alcorn.

After retirement, Alcorn started Art and Wood-shaving Creation in August 2021.

“Retiring from that but starting a whole new adventure, so for me this is brand new in a way of a business. Sales have been good, I have a lot of people taking my cards, and specialties,” said Alcorn.

The fall Spoon River Drive is the first two weekends of October.