Starting Monday traffic on McClugage Bridge is reduced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, April 5. The lane closures will start as traffic approaches the Adams Street exit.

It’s expected to last until late 2022, when a brand new McClugage Bridge will open.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) made a website specifically for The McClugage Bridge Project.

The replacement of the bridge comes after about 70 years, and IDOT leaders say it’s scheduled for completion in 2023.

IDOT leaders said the new bridge will be safer and reduce travel times. It will also have bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

On Tuesday, April 6, the ramp from southbound Illinois 29 to eastbound U.S. 150 will change and have its own dedicated lane to merge onto U.S. 150.