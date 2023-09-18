LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– During Fall, there is no shortage of places to see the leaves changing color. But a lot of the best places can be crowded.

Mixbook, a photo book brand, recently undertook a survey of 3,000 respondents to find the best under-the-radar vistas for fall foliage.

Illinois’ Starved Rock Park ranked 24 out of 100, coming in at the top quarter of best-hidden foliage spots.

Beyond its famed canyons and waterfalls, the park’s lush forests transform into a vibrant tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows during autumn. This off-the-beaten-path sanctuary offers a serene escape to witness the seasonal transformation while exploring its lesser-known trails, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts seeking a tranquil and enchanting retreat amidst the stunning colors of fall. Mixbook

Other Illinois State Parks that made the cut are Castle Rock State Park in Oregon and Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.

The full list can be found here.