Starved Rock State Park to remain closed

OGLESBY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starved Rock State Park officials announced they will remain closed in compliance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order through May 30.

They announced the decision Thursday evening, as other state parks were able to reopen beginning Friday. Matthiessen State Park will also remain closed.

Starved Rock Lodge is also closed.

This story will be updated.

The COVID-19 page on Starved Rock State Park website states that park staff has been making short and long term changes to make sure the park will be a healthy safe place when it reopens. Changes will include:

Continuing to utilize our Infection Prevention Plan for cleanliness guidelines

Ensuring that our staff is healthy and washing their hands frequently and wearing gloves

Following Governor Pritzker’s lead; staff and guests will be asked to wear masks when not able to distance by at least 6 feet

Plexiglas partitions at our front desk and Trailheads Concession and over counter areas

Removal of tables and chairs in our dining areas to create automatic social distancing

Re-configuration of our ingress and egress in multiple outlets to control traffic flow

Floor stickers to help people remain 6 feet apart

Housekeeping services only upon check out/ check-in. Guests will be given extra towels and toiletries for multiple night stays but housekeepers will not enter a room during your visit

Moving toward an “order at the counter” concept on our Veranda to lessen interaction with staff

Utilizing disposable menus

