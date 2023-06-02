CHICAGO (WMBD) — The state’s top prosecutor announced a $102.5 million settlement with a pharmaceutical company that tried to manipulate the market by changing how they packaged the medicine.

The settlement involved a total of 42 states and Indivior Inc., a global pharmaceutical company and the maker of Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction. Under the settlement, Illinois is expected to receive approximately $2.9 million.

In 2016, Illinois and the coalition states filed a federal lawsuit against Indivior, alleging the company used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets to preserve its drug monopoly.

Suboxone is a brand-name prescription drug used to treat heroin and other opioid addictions by easing addiction cravings.

Besides the money, Indivior is required to provide certain information to the states to help ensure similar conduct does not happen again. This information includes all citizen petitions Indivior submits to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, notification of new products Indivior intends to bring to market, and any merger or acquisition Indivior proposes.

In 2021, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a $300 million national settlement with Indivior to resolve a separate lawsuit over allegations Indivior inappropriately marketed Suboxone, which resulted in millions of dollars in improper state Medicaid spending.

In that suit, a similar coalition of state attorneys general alleged Indivior and its subsidiaries used deceptive marketing tactics – namely, knowingly promoting the sale and use of Suboxone for uses that were unsafe, ineffective and medically unnecessary – to boost sales of Suboxone.

The company’s aggressive practices resulted in false claims being submitted to states’ Medicaid programs.