State changes rule for immunizations and online learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prior to the Oct. 15 deadline, the Illinois State Board of Education is changing it’s requirements for student immunizations.

In a statement, the ISBE now says families who choose not to turn in their health records can have their child participate in remote learning, however they can only do online instruction. Originally, the state made no distinction between in-person and online learners.

Families who choose not to get their students immunized will not be cited for violating the school code. However, Peoria Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the district recommends families getting immunizations.

“I’d hate to see a kid or family who’s really interested in coming to school under the hybrid model being exempt because they’re not in compliance,” Kherat said.

Students who don’t have their forms turned in will still qualify for free and reduced meal plans.

