LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) – A spokesperson for the Illinois Board of Higher Education said Friday that there have been no applications by an entity seeking to reinitiate postsecondary educational operations at the former Lincoln College site.

The spokesman he said remains unaware of any plans to do so.

This statement comes after Lincoln’s mayor, recently announced on a radio show that the college would be reopening.

José García, an IBHE spokesman, said Lincoln College’s closure was a disruption for the students and the Lincoln community and that if there comes a time that there is an interest in reinitiating educational operations at the site, the IBHE is ready to go through the appropriate processes with the interested entity.

The college closed in May 2022 after issues with a 2021 cyberattack and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln College opened in 1865 as a namesake to President Abraham Lincoln. The private school offered undergraduate and graduate programs until its closing. The enrollment went from 1,606 in 2012 to 1,298 in 2021, according to Data USA.