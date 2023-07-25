CHICAGO (WMBD) — The state of Illinois and the largest union representing state workers announced on Tuesday the ratification of a new contract after membership voted overwhelmingly in favor.

The deal involving members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 is a four-year deal. Originally reached by negotiators earlier this month, the local units have been voting on it over the past two weeks.

Gov. JB Pritzker praised the agreement, saying “Illinois is a pro-worker state.”

“This contract represents a partnership that won’t just expand our pool of state employees—it will strengthen our state’s workforce and provide opportunities for employees and their families. I’m thankful for a productive negotiation that led to a contract which recognizes the valuable contributions of state employees and makes government more efficient,” he said.

Union leader Roberta Lynch said the contract “helps to address the toll that inflation has taken on state employee incomes and keeps health care affordable.”

“AFSCME members care deeply about serving their communities. They go above and beyond to meet challenges like the COVID pandemic and staff shortages,” she said.

The agreement provides for a 4% pay increase retroactive to July 1. In all, base wages will rise 17.95% over four years. Other provisions include expanded parental leave to 12 weeks and new joint efforts to improve workplace safety.

The agreement also includes a number of significant actions to expedite the filling of vacancies and improve strategies to recruit, hire, and retain workers, such as:

Modernizing how vacancies with state agencies are filled by updating the contract language to reflect the state’s transition to an electronic hiring process.

A commitment to work together to streamline the state’s hiring process to improve the pace at which vacancies are filled.

Increasing hiring and retention of current employees by forming a joint labor-management committee that will meet to identify roadblocks to hiring.

Implementing a pilot program for recruitment bonuses for positions that have high vacancy rates.

Ensuring that employees on Parental Leave may still bid on vacancies during their leave.

AFSCME represents some 35,000 state employees in Illinois.