SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Electric vehicle drivers will be able to charge their EVs at the State Fair for the first time this year, thanks to a new partnership with an EV charging company.

The free charging station is provided by EV charger/battery maker Sunrun. The sponsored Sunrun charger will allow for two EVs to charge simultaneously.

“Sunrun’s partnership allows us to provide this service and lets fairgoers enjoy all the Illinois State Fair has to offer while safely charging their EVs on site,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “It’s another showcase for the future while offering an opportunity to enjoy the present.”

Fittingly, the EV charging station is located near the Gate 7 entrance, near Conservation World.

“In Illinois, we are committed to clean energy—and that means making electric vehicle charging stations accessible at every turn,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Once again, Illinois is leading the charge – no pun intended – on the EV revolution.”