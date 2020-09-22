State Farm and Country Financial employees to work from home until 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Employees at State Farm will have to wait a little longer before being allowed back in the office.

In a statement company spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer wrote “After evaluating input from a variety of sources, we paused broader re-entry into Bloomington facilities, and the current plans are to revisit this in early 2021.”

Employees with essential roles have been working in the Bloomington facility since the pandemic began. However, the return for non-essential worker, and employees in locations outside of Bloomington have not been determined.

Fischer says the insurance giant will continue to monitor data and will devise a return-to-work plan at a later date.

COUNTRY FINANCIAL:

Country Financial in Bloomington has also changing its return to work plan.

In a statement sent to WMBD the company’s spokesperson wrote “The coronavirus pandemic has created significant challenges for many of our employees. To give employees time to assess, employees can work from home through the end of 2020.”

He went on to write a majority of employees in the corporate and regional offices have worked remotely since mid-March.

The company hasn’t created a return to work plan that includes a specific date.

