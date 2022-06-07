NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm announced that it is celebrating its 100th anniversary by awarding three grants totaling $500,000 to local organizations Tuesday.

According to a press release, State Farm is awarding Century of Good Grants to help build stronger, more resilient communities in support of a more sustainable future.

The three organizations that were awarded the grant were:

The City of Bloomington Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts Department was awarded $200,000.

The Town of Normal Parks & Recreation Department was awarded $200,000.

The Ecology Action Center was awarded $100,000.

The grant that was given to the City of Bloomington will help plant more green space as part of the O’Neal park revitalization project.

“We are very excited to receive this recognition from State Farm,” Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said. “As a busy summer of construction on the O’Neil Park Project kicks off, the grant will provide landscaping for the area helping rejuvenate the scenery, providing the community with a beautiful place to gather.”

The Town of Normal’s funding will be used to support revitalization projects at Carden Park and the Constitution Trail.

“The Town of Normal is honored to receive this grant, which will help educate the community through improvements and expansion to Safety Town in Carden Park in north Normal and create a natural bird habitat and water feature along the most used portion of Constitution Trail. Both initiatives align with the Town’s commitment to health and sustainability,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos said.

“The health of individuals and the natural environment are deeply intertwined. We are excited to take action to improve both through these grants provided by State Farm. On behalf of the Town, I thank State Farm and applaud their efforts to help empower and build resilient communities,” Koos continued.

The Ecology Action Center will use its funding to support more community tree plantings.

“Trees are the answer. Air quality improvement for public health. Carbon sequestration to reduce the impacts of climate change. Watershed protection. Increased habitat and food sources for native pollinators and other native wildlife. Increased shade for cooling of urban areas with a lot of pavement. Trees do it all,” Ecology Action Center Executive Director Michael Brown said.

“The Ecology Action Center endeavors to plant 10,000 trees a year in McLean County over the next ten years through our Tree Corps initiative. This large undertaking will only be possible through community participation, and the EAC is thrilled to have the generous support of State Farm to help make Tree Corps a success,” Brown continued.

As part of its Century of Good Grant Program, State Farm also awarded $500,000 worth of grants to organizations in Dallas, TX., Atlanta, GA, and Tempe, AZ.