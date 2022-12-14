(WMBD)– State Farm is changing the rules for its Matching Gift program starting January 2023.
According to their website, retiring employees will no longer be eligible for the Matching Gift program.
State Farm’s official description of the program is:
State Farm Companies Foundation Matching Gift program will match limited charitable contributions (tax deductible portion) made by eligible State Farm associates and retirees to qualified nonprofit organizations, public and private K-12 schools, and two- and four-year U.S. colleges and universities. Gifts can range from $25 to $4,500 per calendar year, per associate.