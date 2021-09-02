State Farm dealing with thousands of claims due to Hurricane Ida

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in New Orleans and all of Louisiana are looking to rebuild after Category 4 Hurricane Ida ripped through the gulfcoast.

Employees with insurance giant State Farm, based in Bloomington, said they’re dealing with numerous insurance claims in both automobile and homes.

According to spokesperson Kevin Gamble, the company is dealing with more than 30,000 claims.

Gamble said that includes 5,000 automobile claims and 25,000 homeowners claims. In Louisiana alone, there are 23,400 claims.

With the remnants of Ida now barreling through the east coast, Gamble expects those numbers to continue to rise.

“In any weather event this large and widespread, there are many different types of damage that occur, but we have teams of claims specialists who are disaster trained to handle the specific nature of these kind of large scale events who are brought in from across the country to handle this,” Gamble said.

Gamble said insurance customers can submit claims online with their phones.