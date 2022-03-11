NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In June, State Farm Insurance will celebrate its 100th anniversary and to celebrate, the company is looking to complete one million acts of kindness.

In February, the insurance company challenged every department, company-wide, to do random acts of kindness and log them. The department that logged the best acts per employee selected a non-profit to receive a $10,000 grant.

The Bloomington office’s internal audit department won the challenge and chose Normal’s Midwest Food Bank to receive the money.

On Friday, State Farm executives presented Midwest Food Bank’s executive director, Tara Ingham, with the check.

“It’s an incredible contribution. Right now, with gas prices rising and food getting harder to find again, a gift like this is just a tremendous help towards the endeavors to feed those in need, but even more so beyond the gift was the hours that came with it,” Ingham said.

Ingham said many of their volunteers over the years work at State Farm or used to work at State Farm. She said without volunteers hours, their work would not happen.

Vice President of Internal Audit at State Farm, Tracy Sokol said they will celebrate their 100th anniversary in June.

“The reason why we chose Midwest Foodbank is because we’ve been able to come out here several times as a department to volunteer and it’s a great team bonding event. we felt too because of food and gas prices increasing, they could really benefit,” Sokol said.

Sokol said their goal is get to the one-millionth act of kindness by June.