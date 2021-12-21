State Farm donates to local nonprofit, tracking its ‘Acts of Good’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As State Farm approaches 100 years of business, employees were put to the test: the department that records the most “Acts of Good” gets to deliver a $10,000 grant to a nonprofit of their choice.
Sunday in Normal, the Risk Management Department presented that check to The Baby Fold.
“State Farm invests in the communities in which we live and work, and so we just wanted to pick a local charity that was doing good for families and children,” said Andrea Doss, Vice President of Risk Management for State Farm. “We’re just grateful for the work at The Baby Fold, and wanted to give them this gift.”
The Baby Fold was established in 1902 and has been serving Normal ever since. They help families in many ways, from adoption and foster care services to schooling and autism care.
The Vice President of Development and Public Relations at The Baby Fold, Aimee Beam, said she was surprised to open her email and discover they would be getting this grant.
“Our families have experienced a lot of food and housing insecurities over the course of the last few months,” Beam said, “and we’re really going to be able to stabilize some families and bless them this winter so that they can get through the season well.”
She said the money will go far to help families in the local community.
State Farm will turn 100 in June, and staff members are leading up to the anniversary with the “100 for Good” challenge. According to a press release, the company estimated about $1.5 million will be granted to organizations across the nation.