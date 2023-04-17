BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm employees gathered today to make the Bloomington Normal area a little greener.

As part of the $100,000 grant to the Ecology Action Center, employees and families came out to the Bloomington Normal water reclamation center to plant hundreds of trees.

The grant helps them to reach their goal to plant 10,000 trees per year over the next decade.

Michael Brown with the Ecology Action Center says the trees planted Saturday morning will be fully grown far past our lifetimes.

“We’re planting a variety of oaks, icterus, pecans, and other native trees. If they’re healthy these trees can last hundreds of years,” said Brown.

Brown said they’re on track to plant the 10,000 trees they set out to by the end of this year.