BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant, State Farm is being a good neighbor this holiday season to local non-profits in McLean County.

Wednesday morning, employees at its corporate headquarters stuffed Hope packs for Midwest Food Bank’s Normal location. Each Hope pack contains a warm (non-perishable) meal, a breakfast item and snacks.

Employees assembled 560 of the Hope packs and Midwest Food Bank will work to distribute them to eight area schools that participate in the program.

Children in need will be able to take the packs home so they have access to some healthy food over winter break.

“I’m so excited about the volunteers that we have here at State Farm who have helped come out and actually pack these bags and provided just inspiration, excitement for a joyous time of year to get these packs out to these kids,” said Jerome Maddox, corporate responsibility analyst at State Farm’s b’link center.

Midwest Food Bank executive director Tara Ingham said they help over 3,000 children in 54 K-12th grade schools that are facing food insecurity via its Hope Packs program.

“It builds awareness about the needs in our local community which is a huge help. Secondarily, State Farm was very generous to raise the funds needed to pack these extra holiday Hope Packs today that we wouldn’t normally be able to provide to the schools,” Ingham said.

Ingham said around half of the 3,000 children attend one of the 29 schools in McLean County that participate in the food bank’s Hope Pack program.