HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s National Volunteer Week, which is a time to celebrate and recognize volunteers.

Friday, 120 State Farm employees worked with Easterseals Timber Pointe Outdoor Center to prepare for its summer camp, which provides recreational activities for children and adults with special needs. To help, they painted tables and benches, set up arts and crafts, moved furniture, and landscaped the area.

“This is our 100th year, so as a way of celebrating our 100th year, we’ve been encouraging each employee to do 100 acts of good,” said Missy Dundov, volunteer coordinator with State Farm.

Located in Hudson, Camp Director Lydia Gartner, said she is thankful for the help they’re receiving this year.

“We’re back to full capacity, so anywhere from 60-100 campers per week, and there’s a lot of work to do. It’s a 170-acre property, so to see all these amazing humans in red shirts getting stuff done, is just the most joyous feeling,” said Gartner.

The last two years haven’t been the normal camp Timber Pointe is used to, and they haven’t received as many donations as usual.

Gartner said, “Some of our donors have said that they aren’t receiving quite as much as they have in the past because there’s unemployment or a lot more things to spend it [their money] on, but we provide over 40% of our families with financial assistance to attend camp.”

With State Farm’s generosity and help, the camp is able to get back on its feet.

“We know how important this camp is to the community and to the kids who come here to Timber Pointe, so to be able to help out here makes it even better,” said Dundov.

Dundov said she hopes people use National Volunteer Week as a way to give back to others. “If people can do 100 acts of good and you don’t work at State Farm, we encourage that as well. We hope we are a good role model for the community to find ways to give back to the community.”