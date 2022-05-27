BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – State Farm has backed out of a partnership with The GenderCool Project following backlash over a book donation initiative.
One of the latest forms of criticism comes in the form of a 30-second ad now running in Central Illinois from the non-profit group Consumers’ Research.
Executive Director William Hild said the commercial is in response to an email sent to State Farm agents in Florida, asking them to donate three books about being transgender, inclusive, and non-binary to a local teacher, community center, or library.
“It’s vile for a major corporation to be targeting young children without their parents present, for conversations around sexual identity,” Hild said.
The book donation initiative was part of a partnership with The GenderCool Project, a partnership that State Farm said has since ended.
Now, Consumers’ Research is calling for a third-party audit.
“They need to make the audit and the list of locations where the books were donated available to the public so State Farm customers but most importantly parents can make sure their kids were not harmed by State Farm,” Hild said.
Hild said that Consumers’ Research has no political affiliation, but according to the organization’s website they have criticized companies including Nike, Coca-Cola, and the MLB for being what they call “woke”.