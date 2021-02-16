State Farm experiencing system outages following Monday snowfall

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Representatives with the State Farm Insurance Corporate South in Bloomington are having trouble keeping their systems online after the city experienced heavy snow Monday evening.

In a tweet sent on Tuesday, Feb. 16, representatives said the insurance company is still dealing with system outages. They said they are working to resolve those connection issues.

In the meantime, representatives plan on keeping customers in the loop through the company’s social media accounts.

Those with concerns are encouraged to contact the company through direct message on its Twitter account or messenger on its Facebook account.