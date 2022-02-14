BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm snagging a swarm of new employees since the start of 2022. Nearly 1,000 of those coming from right here in Central Illinois.

The insurance company announced it’s already hired more than 2,000 new employees in the Claims department.

It’s a part of a campaign to hire 3,400 new claims employees by March.

A spokesperson with State Farm says the company’s growth last year, policyholder increase, and workers looking for a career change have really helped spark the new hiring goal for the company.

“It’s exciting for us as State Farm employees to welcome new employees to our family, but it also shows that we have great stability in this economy as well as in this market. There’s always going to be need for insurance,” said State Farm Spokesperson Heather Paul.

Paul said they’re still looking to fill nearly 100 positions at the Bloomington office.