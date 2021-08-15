State Farm to hold virtual career fair to hire 2,500 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is holding a virtual career fair from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 17.

State Farm plans on hiring more than 2,500 full-time employees, including more than 700 positions at the State Farm Headquarters in Bloomington.

The company encourages interested applicants to join the fair to take advantage of the opportunity to “connect with recruiters, learn more about career opportunities, interviewing process and benefits.”

The job offers range from in-office positions in Bloomington, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. Starting pay is $16 an hour with access to full benefits.

In a press release about the job opportunities, the careers include:

These in-office positions and located at our corporate headquarters in Bloomington, IL as well as our hub locations in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix.

The positions are full-time and include our industry-leading benefits, including paid time off, training, tuition reimbursement, access to medical, dental, and life insurance, financial planning assistance, and 401k.

The starting pay rage is $16 to $17.25 per hour.

Manage inbound and outbound calls to customers about their claims; helping customers understand the process and what happens next

Insurance experience isn’t necessary. We are looking for talented individuals who can communicate clearly, professionally and with empathy.

Managing multiple customer applications, assisting on the phone, and maintain quality records in a fast-paced collaborative environment

State Farm is an employer of choice. As a Fortune 50 company, we hire the best employees to serve our customers, making us a leader in the industry.

To register for the fair, click here.