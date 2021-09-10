State Farm hosting STEM summit for girls to encourage interest in the field

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is encouraging girls to get interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math- or STEM.

On Oct. 2, State Farm is hosting Tech Astra, a summit for 4-8th grade girls to learn about opportunities in STEM.

Attendees will participate in hands-on learning labs, hear from State Farm executives about Information Technology, and meet other girls with STEM interests.

Event Chair Nicole Lelm said the goal is closing the gender gap that exists in the STEM field.

“[In] 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women. Today, that number has dropped down to 24%. We’re really looking to get more young girls engaged, excited, and passionate about opportunities within STEM,” Lelm said.

Registration for the summit is open until Sep.18.

Registration is available on State Farm’s site.