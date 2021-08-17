State Farm hosts virtual career fair, more than 700 new jobs coming to Bloomington offices

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is looking for employees and wants to hire more than 2,500 new workers by the end of 2021.

The insurance giant hosted a virtual career fair on Tuesday and is looking for insurance claims specialists as well as customer service representatives between three locations in Dallas, Atlanta, and its corporate office in Bloomington.

Of the 2,500 jobs company-wide, more than 700 will be based in Bloomington’s two corporate buildings.

Heather Paul, a State Farm spokesperson, said their accounts of clients are growing on top of already being the number one home and auto insurance provider.

“We’re seeing record growth in our lines of business and having more customers and more policies, as well as a change in the number and types of natural disasters and claims we’re seeing. We are definitely going to need to add more people to our job force,” Paul said.

Paul said the jobs are full-time jobs with “competitive pay” with a starting salary of at least $16/ hour including employee benefits and paid time off.

“We’re adding more homes and autos to our database and when you got more customers you’re going have more claims, so having that top staff keeps us number one and be the top claims force in the industry,” Paul said.

No experience in insurance is necessary as Paul said on the job training is included.

For those who missed out on Tuesday’s career fair, a full openings list can be found here.