State Farm is cutting auto insurance rates in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm announced that it will be cutting its auto insurance rates in Illinois by 13.7% Monday.

State Farm said the changes were made due to changes in driving habits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate reduction will save over 2 million state farm customers $320 million.

State Farm Senior Vice President Rob Stewart said their numbers show a recent decline in accidents.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” Stewart said. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our Illinois customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”

State Farm said the reduction will vary between customer based on their individual renewals.

