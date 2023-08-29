BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm deployed multiple mobile catastrophe response vehicles Tuesday morning in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia.

The response vehicles left the Bloomington State Farm headquarters and will act as mobile claim centers for customers.

They are specifically designed to provide help and resources following a natural disaster.

State Farm spokesperson Heather Paul said the company’s goal is to help with the damages in the quickest and most efficient way.

“That area you certainly have storm surges as well as high winds. We do have a customer response unit that is in our Atlanta office that will also drive through communities, hand out water, work gloves, teddy bears, and anything in need of comfort. So we’re there immediately to help people just start the process of recovering, and then our mobile response vehicles will help them file their claims,” Paul said.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning along the northern Gulf Coast of Florida.