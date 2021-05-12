State Farm looking to hire 1,500 claims workers, holding virtual job fair Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is looking for help.

The insurance company is looking to hire 1,500 full-time claims employees between its offices in Bloomington-Normal, Georgia, Arizona, and Texas. The jobs will be in the office, not remote, and the main objective is assisting customers with insurance claims.

According to State Farm, the company has experienced rapid growth in the past year and more people are needed to speed up the claims approval process for customers.

Thursday, the company is hosting a free, virtual career fair for interested applicants for the positions.

Sydney Powell, a talent acquisition specialist at State Farm, said no background in insurance is necessary. The biggest thing they’re looking for is good customer service skills.

“We also have a tuition reimbursement program [so if] maybe you’re going through a gap year after graduating from high school and want to start your career right now, we have a program that once you do start at State Farm, and you’re there for a year, we help you pay for college or community college while you’re working with us,” Powell said.

“Our employees are the key to ensuring our continued success,” said State Farm HR&D Director Jill Lacy Green. “Our virtual career fair will allow potential applicants to engage with our recruiters to learn more about our career opportunities, interviewing and resume tips, as well as our benefits before applying.”

It’s a free event but you must pre-register on State Farm’s website.