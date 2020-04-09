State Farm Mutual giving auto insurance credits

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Motorists who use State Farm for an insurance provider are likely getting a policy credit.

The Bloomington-based insurer announced Thursday plans to use up to a $two-billion dividend to give back to auto customers. Executives say the credit will appear on customers auto policies and no action is needed to get the credit.

“State Farm is returning value through a dividend to our customers,” said Chairman, President and CEO Michael L. Tipsord. “We insure more cars than anyone and we see from our claims activity people are driving less. This dividend is one of the ways we’re working to help our customers during this unprecedented situation.”

A news releases says, on average, a customer will received about a 25% credit of their premium from March 20 to May 31. The credit will be applied against bills beginning as early as June.

Company leaders are also urging anyone having financial difficulties to contact their agent to work through payment options.