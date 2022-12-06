BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units.

This is part of State Farm’s plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. All of the eight State Farm buildings in Bloomington will benefit from the renewable energy credits.

“This is just one way that we’ve been really focusing in for several years now on how we can reduce our carbon footprint. We are doing things like reducing the types of plastics that we have in our facility for food and beverages. We’re creating more green space,” said Public Affairs Spokesperson Heather Paul.

The solar farm will be built in Sangamon and Morgan Counties. State Farm hopes to begin purchasing renewable energy credits in 2024.