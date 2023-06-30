BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the storms that battered Central Illinois Thursday, State Farm saw an uptick in Illinois home and auto claims filed.

According to a media alert, State Farm received more than 2,320 home and auto claims this week alone.

State Farm anticipates that more claims will be made throughout the weekend, so State Farm agents, claims adjusters, and insurance representatives will be quite busy during the Independence Day weekend helping customers recover from various storms across Illinois this week.

State Farm released tips to prepare for future storms:

Yesterday’s storm serves as a strong reminder to prepare and protect family and property from severe weather and wind by following these tips to be prepared for future storms: