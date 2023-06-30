BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the storms that battered Central Illinois Thursday, State Farm saw an uptick in Illinois home and auto claims filed.
According to a media alert, State Farm received more than 2,320 home and auto claims this week alone.
State Farm anticipates that more claims will be made throughout the weekend, so State Farm agents, claims adjusters, and insurance representatives will be quite busy during the Independence Day weekend helping customers recover from various storms across Illinois this week.
State Farm released tips to prepare for future storms:
Yesterday’s storm serves as a strong reminder to prepare and protect family and property from severe weather and wind by following these tips to be prepared for future storms:
- Surroundings. Place garbage cans, patio furniture, grills, and other potentially wind-borne objects inside your home or garage.
- Remove risky tree branches. Prune branches that might break off during the storm and either hurt someone or cause damage to your home or vehicles.
- Rent or purchase a generator. A powerful storm can knock out power for days, even weeks.
- From an insurance perspective, make sure you have gathered and organized important papers – such as auto and home insurance policies, a home inventory, and mortgage info – in a safe location. Access to these documents will help streamline the claims process if your home is damaged.