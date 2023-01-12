BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm has announced that they will be working with an Indian tech company Thursday.

According to State Farm, HCLTech will assume the day-to-day IT help desk and infrastructure work beginning in early 2023.

HCLTech will manage the Hardware, infrastructure software, and network connections that support State Farm. HCLTech was selected for its reputation for working with 250 companies on the Fortune 500 list.

“HCLTech was selected because of its reputation in supporting Fortune 500 companies,” said Ashley Pettit, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for State Farm. “Working successfully with them relies, in part, on the skills and knowledge of talented employees currently doing this work at State Farm.”

Many current employees at State Farm will be offered the opportunity to join HCLTech in a similar role supporting State Farm.

State Farm plans to organize an in-house team to manage the relationship and work with HCLTech.

According to an HCLTech press release, the collaboration will help “modernize State Farm’s back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and mature processes.”

