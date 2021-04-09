State Farm to offer more flexibility to employees with hybrid roles

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm has announced a more flexible way of working by introducing hybrid roles where employees will spend some time working in the office and some time working from home.

Most State Farm employees will be hybrid, assigned to a facility but still spending time working both at home and the office. Decisions will vary by business area, and leaders will work with employees to determine how much time they spend at each location.

About 40,000 employees will be hybrid, and the remaining employees will be either remote or in-office. This is anticipated to begin in July, according to a press release.

“We will continuously learn and adapt to this new way of working. How we move forward will be influenced by all we’ve learned and what best meets the needs of our customers, while at the same time accommodating company and employee interests,” the press release states.