BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian.

The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.

“This is when we’re at our best. This is what we do is help those communities and help the people,” said State Farm Spokesperson Heather Paul.

The trucks are equipped with mobile Wi-Fi and plenty of bottled water. The mobile van serves as State Farm’s customer response unit, and will drive through communities and distribute items like work gloves, coloring books, and water bottles.

“That’s what being a good neighbor is. It’s about helping those individuals in a moment of need and we don’t even ask what insurance company they have,” said Paul. “If they need water, if they need materials, even if they need connected to where they have Internet, we have our vehicles are outfitted with mobile Wi-Fi, so if somebody needs to charge their vehicle, they charge their devices. They can do that in the van too.”

As of Monday, Hurricane Ian is considered a Category One hurricane, but could reach Category 3 or 4 by the time its makes landfall Wednesday on the Gulf Coast.

Category 4 hurricanes cause catastrophic damage with winds exceeding 150 mph.