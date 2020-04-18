1  of  2
State health officials report 125 new COVID-19 related deaths, highest death toll to date

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an additional 125 people died from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, the state has seen 1,259 deaths and 1,585 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases state-wide is 29,160.

Despite the increase in deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the state is seeing a slight bend in the curve.

“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is, with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing. That is definitely a good thing but we must continue to be strong and hold the line.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike

