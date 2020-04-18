State health officials report 125 new COVID-19 related deaths, highest death toll to date

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an additional 125 people died from COVID-19.
As of Saturday, the state has seen 1,259 deaths and 1,585 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases state-wide is 29,160.
Despite the increase in deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the state is seeing a slight bend in the curve.
“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is, with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing. That is definitely a good thing but we must continue to be strong and hold the line.”Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike
