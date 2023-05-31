PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The state agency that covers affordable housing has announced a $5 million program to help new real estate developers as well as to encourage diversity within the housing development field.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority‘s board of directors approved the money for the Next Generation Capacity Building Initiative, which will provide capital, training, and technical assistance that will expand access to housing resources administered by the state, with a focus on reducing barriers to entry for developers of color in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program

IDHA will work with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a nonprofit community development group. First, IHDA will use Next Gen grant funds to establish a pre-development loan fund administered by LISC to support the pre-construction and planning costs necessary to establish project design, scope, site control, and other early costs.

Then, an intensive training program consisting of 160 hours will be given on affordable housing development and housing tax credits, with additions to provide specific training on IHDA’s tax credit program and processes. LISC will also coordinate networking opportunities for participants to connect with seasoned industry professionals.

“LISC is proud to partner with IHDA to create Next Gen, which will provide meaningful funding, training and technical assistance to developers of color,” said Angela Bolden, Executive Director of LISC Central Illinois. “This initiative will lower barriers to entry for the next generation of diverse developers while creating much-needed affordable housing for Illinois’ communities.”

IHDA expects the developer application process to begin in Fall 2023, with participant selections and training beginning in early 2024. More information on the application process, participant eligibility, and program details will be available at LISC Central Illinois.